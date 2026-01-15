Russia, not Zelenskyy, rejects peace plan prepared with USA – PM Tusk

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that it was Russia that rejected the US peace plan, not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Zelenskyy," he wrote on the X social network on Thursday.

"The only reaction of Russia was new missile strikes on Ukrainian cities," Tusk explained his opinion. "Therefore, the only way out is to increase pressure on Russia. And you all know that," he added.

As reported, US President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin was allegedly ready to end the war in opposition to Zelenskyy. "I think he (Putin - IF-U) is ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," Trump said. When asked why US-led talks have not yet resolved Europe’s largest military conflict, Trump replied: "Zelenskyy."