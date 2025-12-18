Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:46 18.12.2025

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025
The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine will use the funding received from frozen Russian assets to support the army, military production and the purchase of air defense missiles in the United States in the event of a continuation of the war and for reconstruction in the event of an end to the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas said.

"Today we are talking about revolutionary money not only in the sense of reconstruction. If this is a war, then we need this money, we need such a decision to support our army and our defense production, certainly European, certainly US air defense missiles. We are ready to use this money if this decision is made positively. But if the war ends, we are doing absolutely everything diplomatically for this. If we can agree on a plan to end the war, then such a decision on the use of this money will be directed entirely to reconstruction," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Thursday.

 

