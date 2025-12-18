Zelenskyy: Some differences remain on issue of territories, frozen assets of the Russian Federation and others

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Disagreements on the issues of territories and the use of Russian assets still remain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the work on the draft agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Now, American colleagues claim that Putin is ready to end the war both publicly and in a non-public format. We, you see, support the initiatives of the Americans, we do not agree with all the features of certain future agreements. You know about this, there are questions, we have some disagreements on the territorial issue, financing for frozen assets and some other issues that are not agreed," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Thursday.