At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

During an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, convened following Russia's use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), Ukrainian representatives noted that Ukraine urgently needs additional defense capabilities, in particular strengthened air defense, according to a message posted on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense website.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev, and Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak joined the online meeting. The Council meeting was held in the Political Committee format.

Ukrainian representatives briefed their allies on the current security situation and the Russian Federation's systematic attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. They noted that these actions are intended to cause a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter by depriving Ukrainian civilians of electricity, water, and heat.

"Russia has significantly increased the number of missiles and drones used for attacks on Ukraine. This is direct evidence of Russia's focus solely on further escalation. We urgently need additional missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems," Boyev noted.

He specifically emphasized that Russia's use of IRBMs near NATO borders is yet another manifestation of its aggressive policy and complete lack of commitment to peace. He also called on allies to invest in the PURL program and the development of defense production, particularly in the area of ​​interceptor drones.

Andarak briefed the meeting participants on the measures Ukraine is taking to ensure the stable operation of the energy system and outlined the priority needs for funds to protect, repair, and restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities and maintain its resilience.

The allies, for their part, strongly condemned the Russian attacks, which constitute blatant terror against the Ukrainian civilian population, and reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and their readiness to provide the necessary assistance.