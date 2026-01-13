Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:48 13.01.2026

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

2 min read
At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine calls for strengthening country's air defense

During an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, convened following Russia's use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), Ukrainian representatives noted that Ukraine urgently needs additional defense capabilities, in particular strengthened air defense, according to a message posted on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense website.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev, and Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak joined the online meeting. The Council meeting was held in the Political Committee format.

Ukrainian representatives briefed their allies on the current security situation and the Russian Federation's systematic attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. They noted that these actions are intended to cause a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter by depriving Ukrainian civilians of electricity, water, and heat.

"Russia has significantly increased the number of missiles and drones used for attacks on Ukraine. This is direct evidence of Russia's focus solely on further escalation. We urgently need additional missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems," Boyev noted.

He specifically emphasized that Russia's use of IRBMs near NATO borders is yet another manifestation of its aggressive policy and complete lack of commitment to peace. He also called on allies to invest in the PURL program and the development of defense production, particularly in the area of ​​interceptor drones.

Andarak briefed the meeting participants on the measures Ukraine is taking to ensure the stable operation of the energy system and outlined the priority needs for funds to protect, repair, and restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities and maintain its resilience.

The allies, for their part, strongly condemned the Russian attacks, which constitute blatant terror against the Ukrainian civilian population, and reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and their readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

11:58 13.01.2026
Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

19:16 12.01.2026
Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

20:27 09.01.2026
Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

09:49 02.01.2026
Ukraine will not be in NATO and will have problems staying in the EU - Slovak defense minister

Ukraine will not be in NATO and will have problems staying in the EU - Slovak defense minister

11:22 31.12.2025
US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

10:51 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

19:57 26.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

10:42 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's accession to NATO is choice of the Alliance members

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's accession to NATO is choice of the Alliance members

20:52 23.12.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

Estonia allocates EUR 2 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector

11:36 22.12.2025
Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Rada backs president's motion to dismiss SBU head Maliuk

Rada dismisses Defense Minister Shmyhal

Ukraine's air defense neutralize 7 missiles and 247 enemy UAVs, with hits recorded at 24 locations

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

LATEST

PURL program needs to be filled, not enough done in Jan – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Iran unrest: Regime that kills so many people doesn't deserve to exist

Zelenskyy on aftermath of Russian strikes: Ready to help, communities must stay active

Mass protests testify to Iranians' aspiration for freedom, dignity, better future – MFA

Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

Ombudsman: Teen in occupied Mariupol accused of 'high treason'

Polish Consulate in Odesa damaged during night bombing – MFA

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

AD
AD