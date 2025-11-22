European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

European leaders welcome the United States' ongoing efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and note that the initial 28-point draft plan contains important elements that will be necessary for a just and lasting peace, but requires further refinement.

The statement on Ukraine was issued by leaders of the European Union – Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa; President of Finland Alexander Stubb; President of France Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin; Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni; Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi; Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer; German Chancellor Friedrich Merz; and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace. We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable," the statement reads.

"We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," the European leaders said.

They also reiterated that "the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively."

"We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days," the statement concludes.