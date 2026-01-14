Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

There are no restrictions on gas consumption or schedules for the supply of the resource in Ukraine, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"Knowingly false information is being circulated on Telegram channels about the alleged introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in Khmelnytsky region. There are no restrictions in Khmelnytsky or in any other region of the country, and none are planned. This is absolutely untrue," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He stressed that all consumers are being fully supplied with gas despite systematic enemy attacks on gas infrastructure.

"Such fakes are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign. I urge everyone to be vigilant and to trust only verified information, and not to spread manipulations and outright nonsense," said the head of Naftogaz.