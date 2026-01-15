Over 1.5 million citizens have received assistance from URCS mobile medical brigades

Photo: RedCrossUkraine

More than 1.5 million citizens have received assistance from mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross have provided more than 1.5 million medical consultations and examinations to residents of communities with limited or no access to medical services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Today, 82 mobile medical teams operate in 20 regions of Ukraine. The teams include family doctors, paramedics, nurses and drivers. Specialists provide primary medical care directly at people's places of residence: they measure blood pressure, blood glucose levels and saturation, if necessary, dispense over-the-counter medicines or refer patients to specialized specialists.

In 2025 alone, mobile medical teams made over 17,000 trips. The priority remains work in frontline regions near the combat line, where access to medical care is limited. In addition, the teams cooperate with the rapid response units of the URCS, in particular to accompany and transport people to safer places.

During trips, mobile medical teams often work together with volunteers and consultants in the field of health promotion and disease prevention. They inform the population about disease prevention, support for physical and mental health in war conditions.

Specialized and multidisciplinary teams operate in a number of regions. In particular, a team focused on helping children with developmental disabilities operates in the Odessa region. In the Kharkiv region, mobile medical teams provide assistance to local residents and internally displaced persons from the city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Telemedicine services have been introduced in Poltava region, and separate children's mobile medical teams operate in Rivne region.

The routes and schedules of mobile teams are formed in cooperation with the heads of primary health care centers, taking into account the current needs of communities. Local outpatient clinics and paramedical and obstetric centers inform residents in advance about the planned visits of the teams.

The mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Health Ministry are not a regular medical service. Their mission is to provide temporary operational support to the state healthcare system in providing medical care to the population, in particular to people affected by the war.