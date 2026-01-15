Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:40 15.01.2026

Sybiha: Head of ICRC Delegation to Ukraine to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA for explanations

The false moral equivalence between the aggressor and the country defending itself is unacceptable, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in response to the latest statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding attacks on critical infrastructure.

On his X page, Sybiha wrote that "this statement is disgrace."

“False moral equivalence between an aggressor and a country defending itself is unacceptable. Unlike Russia, Ukraine acts within the international humanitarian law and our inherent right to self-defense. No surprise the ICRC’s reputation is in crisis as a result of statements like this, which whitewash Russian crimes and further undermine trust in the organization, particularly given its long-standing inability to secure systematic access to Ukrainian POWs and civilians illegally detained by Russia,” he stated.

Sybiha reported that the head of the ICRC delegation in Ukraine would be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an explanation.

“I also invite the people who wrote and authorized this statement to leave their warm offices, come to Ukraine, and spend a day in a freezing home. Perhaps they will regain their sense of reality,” the minister said.

The ICRC previously issued a statement noting that "recent attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia have left millions of people with little or no electricity, water, or heating amid freezing temperatures in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Belgorod, and other areas."

