Ukrainian Red Cross evacuates residents of sychoneurological boarding school in Chernihiv region

Photo: RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) evacuated residents of a mental health facility in Chernihiv region.

“Recently, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Chernihiv region, together with partners, evacuated 36 residents of the Horodnia psychoneurological care facility to a safer location,” URCS said on Facebook.

Vehicles from the mobile health units of Chernihiv regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were also deployed, enabling the safe and timely transportation of people.

The evacuees were transferred to specialised facilities, where they will be provided with safe and dignified living conditions, appropriate care and medical support.

The decision to evacuate geriatric nursing homes and psychoneurological boarding schools located in border communities was made by Chernihiv Regional Military Administration due to the deteriorating security situation and the increasing intensity of shelling in border areas by the Russian army.