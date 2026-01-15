URCS deploys warming center in Poltava

Photo: RedCrossUkraine

The warming center of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is operating in Poltava.

"Poltava is currently facing severe electricity shortages amid extreme cold. Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Poltava region have set up a warming centre for local residents," the URCS reports on Facebook on Thursday.

There, anyone can warm up, enjoy a hot drink, recharge their mobile phones, and rest safely. Mine risk awareness instructors are also working in the tent, informing residents about the dangers posed by explosive remnants, along with health and disease prevention advisers.

As reported, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has also set up heated aid points in Kyiv and Kyiv region.