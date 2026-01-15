Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 15.01.2026

URCS deploys warming center in Poltava

1 min read
URCS deploys warming center in Poltava
Photo: RedCrossUkraine

The warming center of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is operating in Poltava.

"Poltava is currently facing severe electricity shortages amid extreme cold. Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Poltava region have set up a warming centre for local residents," the URCS reports on Facebook on Thursday.

There, anyone can warm up, enjoy a hot drink, recharge their mobile phones, and rest safely. Mine risk awareness instructors are also working in the tent, informing residents about the dangers posed by explosive remnants, along with health and disease prevention advisers.

As reported, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has also set up heated aid points in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Tags: #heat #poltava #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:09 15.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross evacuates residents of sychoneurological boarding school in Chernihiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross evacuates residents of sychoneurological boarding school in Chernihiv region

15:40 15.01.2026
Sybiha: Head of ICRC Delegation to Ukraine to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA for explanations

Sybiha: Head of ICRC Delegation to Ukraine to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA for explanations

11:44 15.01.2026
Over 1.5 million citizens have received assistance from URCS mobile medical brigades

Over 1.5 million citizens have received assistance from URCS mobile medical brigades

09:51 15.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross mobile heating points continue operating in Kyiv city and region

Ukrainian Red Cross mobile heating points continue operating in Kyiv city and region

18:26 12.01.2026
Applications for second cohort of REDpreneur Women program start

Applications for second cohort of REDpreneur Women program start

15:00 12.01.2026
URCS, NGO UMIND hold educational webinars for women

URCS, NGO UMIND hold educational webinars for women

10:35 12.01.2026
URCS helps unblock cars from snow traps in Zhytomyr region

URCS helps unblock cars from snow traps in Zhytomyr region

10:32 12.01.2026
URCS deploys mobile heat points in Kyiv

URCS deploys mobile heat points in Kyiv

15:02 11.01.2026
URCS helps unblock cars from snow traps in Zhytomyr region

URCS helps unblock cars from snow traps in Zhytomyr region

18:44 09.01.2026
We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

HOT NEWS

Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

IMF head arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine destroys 61 of 82 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

LATEST

France replaces USA as Ukraine's main intelligence provider – Macron

The enemy increases its activity along Ukraine's state border in Sumy region – DeepState

OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

European Solidarity: Kyiv City Council Budget Commission rejects financial aid for residents, utility workers

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

Mindich's exit from Ukraine is pre-planned, not hours before searches – NABU director

Zelenskyy announces curfew decision today

Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

AD
AD