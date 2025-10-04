Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 04.10.2025

Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

1 min read
Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Five civilians in Kharkiv region were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers using Geran-2, Molniya, and FPV drones on nine settlements in the region, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Administration.

"Five people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the village of Lisna Stinka in Kurylivska community, a 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Dachne in Slobozhanska community, a 63-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, enemy strikes in Kupyansk district damaged a private home and a car, while in Bohodukhivske, private homes, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. Power was cut off to four settlements in Lozova district (with a total of 1,500 customers) and one in Chuhuiv(with approximately 2,500 customers).

Tags: #strikes #kharkiv_region #injured #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

12:58 04.10.2025
Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

20:23 01.10.2025
Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

11:43 01.10.2025
Russia strikes energy facilities in eastern and central regions

Russia strikes energy facilities in eastern and central regions

18:15 30.09.2025
Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

14:02 26.09.2025
Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

11:20 25.09.2025
Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

16:23 23.09.2025
USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

15:53 20.09.2025
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

LATEST

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Special Operations Forces hit Kalibr carrier in Lake Onega in Russia's Karelia

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

General Staff records 159 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 124 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity

Defense forces repeal 147 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

AD
AD