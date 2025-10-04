Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Five civilians in Kharkiv region were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers using Geran-2, Molniya, and FPV drones on nine settlements in the region, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Administration.

"Five people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the village of Lisna Stinka in Kurylivska community, a 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Dachne in Slobozhanska community, a 63-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, enemy strikes in Kupyansk district damaged a private home and a car, while in Bohodukhivske, private homes, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. Power was cut off to four settlements in Lozova district (with a total of 1,500 customers) and one in Chuhuiv(with approximately 2,500 customers).