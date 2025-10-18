Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:06 18.10.2025

Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region

1 min read
Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region
Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

Russian forces shelled 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, over the past day, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported.

"As a result of shelling in the village of Zeleny Hai in the Velyky Burluk community, a 58-year-old man was killed and an 83-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

He said that in the Kupiansk district, shelling damaged four private homes, a workshop, two tractors, a car, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and a cultural center. In the Izium district, a tractor was hit; in the Chuhuiv district, railway infrastructure, a non-residential building, a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged; and in the Kharkiv district, two warehouse buildings were struck.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #injured #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

09:11 15.10.2025
Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Nechvolodyvka, Kharkiv region

Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Nechvolodyvka, Kharkiv region

17:39 14.10.2025
Kharkiv Defense Council expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children from Kupiansk axis

Kharkiv Defense Council expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children from Kupiansk axis

09:15 14.10.2025
In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

10:17 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

09:37 10.10.2025
Russian attack on Kyiv injures dozen residents - Klitschko

Russian attack on Kyiv injures dozen residents - Klitschko

09:40 07.10.2025
Russia shells more than a dozen settlements in Zaporizhia region – Fedorov

Russia shells more than a dozen settlements in Zaporizhia region – Fedorov

09:27 07.10.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

16:37 04.10.2025
One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

14:19 04.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

12:58 04.10.2025
Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

HOT NEWS

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

LATEST

IAEA announces start of repair work on off-site power lines to Zaporizhia NPP

Chief surgeon of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Around 70% of amputations due to limb detachment

USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy holds conference call with key members of Coalition of Willing after meeting Trump

Only Trump currently has dialogue with Russia, Ukraine needs strong security guarantees – Zelenskyy

AD
AD