Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region

Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

Russian forces shelled 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, over the past day, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported.

"As a result of shelling in the village of Zeleny Hai in the Velyky Burluk community, a 58-year-old man was killed and an 83-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

He said that in the Kupiansk district, shelling damaged four private homes, a workshop, two tractors, a car, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and a cultural center. In the Izium district, a tractor was hit; in the Chuhuiv district, railway infrastructure, a non-residential building, a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged; and in the Kharkiv district, two warehouse buildings were struck.