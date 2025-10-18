Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region
Russian forces shelled 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, over the past day, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported.
"As a result of shelling in the village of Zeleny Hai in the Velyky Burluk community, a 58-year-old man was killed and an 83-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
He said that in the Kupiansk district, shelling damaged four private homes, a workshop, two tractors, a car, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and a cultural center. In the Izium district, a tractor was hit; in the Chuhuiv district, railway infrastructure, a non-residential building, a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged; and in the Kharkiv district, two warehouse buildings were struck.