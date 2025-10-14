Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 14.10.2025

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

1 min read
In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on Kharkiv and eight settlements in the region, reported Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Synehubov.

"As a result of the shelling, 62 people were injured. In Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, and 74 were injured. Fifty hospital patients also suffered acute stress reactions. In Kupyansk, a woman aged 78, 58, and 71, and a man aged 57 and 72 were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all customers who lost power supply as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv have now had their power restored.

Tags: #strikes #kharkiv #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

10:17 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

12:11 09.10.2025
Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

10:55 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes on Russia causing 20% fuel shortage

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes on Russia causing 20% fuel shortage

10:45 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians launches 1,550 strikes on Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions over past month

Zelenskyy: Russians launches 1,550 strikes on Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions over past month

11:12 08.10.2025
Russia shifts tactics in strikes on Ukraine's power system – Ukrenergo

Russia shifts tactics in strikes on Ukraine's power system – Ukrenergo

10:12 08.10.2025
Russian strike knocks out power to 4,500 in Chernihiv's Nizhyn district

Russian strike knocks out power to 4,500 in Chernihiv's Nizhyn district

17:01 06.10.2025
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

15:32 06.10.2025
Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

14:39 04.10.2025
At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

11:38 04.10.2025
Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

LATEST

General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

Defense forces repel 166 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

AD
AD