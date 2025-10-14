In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on Kharkiv and eight settlements in the region, reported Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Synehubov.

"As a result of the shelling, 62 people were injured. In Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, and 74 were injured. Fifty hospital patients also suffered acute stress reactions. In Kupyansk, a woman aged 78, 58, and 71, and a man aged 57 and 72 were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, all customers who lost power supply as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv have now had their power restored.