Facts
18:00 17.09.2025

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

All administrative buildings in the village of Borova in Izium district of Kharkiv region were destroyed by enemy shelling. The issue of withdrawing all civilian services from the village is being considered, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Administration.

"We are making the decision to withdraw all civilian services from Borova. All administrative buildings in the village have been destroyed, and there is a direct threat to workers: the enemy is deliberately targeting emergency medical services, State Emergency Service units, the National Police, and utility services. We are relocating them to safer areas while attempting to maintain all services for those who remain," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also once again called on civilians to evacuate frontline communities.

