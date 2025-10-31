Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck eight settlements in Kharkiv region, reported Regional Military Administration Chief Oleh Synehubov.

"Two people were injured as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old man was injured in the village of Velykyi Burluk; a 56-year-old woman was injured in the village of Pidseredne in Velykyi Burluk community," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of shelling, private homes, outbuildings, an apartment building, a garage, and cars were damaged in Kupyansk district; a car was damaged in Kharkiv district; railway infrastructure, power lines, and a private home were damaged in Lozova district; and a car was damaged in Chuhuiv district.

Approximately 14,500 customers in Lozova and Sakhnovschyna communities were left without power supply. Rolling outage schedules (5-hour periods) are in effect for 3,000 customers in Lozova.