Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck eight settlements in Kharkiv region, reported Regional Military Administration Chief Oleh Synehubov.
"Two people were injured as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old man was injured in the village of Velykyi Burluk; a 56-year-old woman was injured in the village of Pidseredne in Velykyi Burluk community," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to him, as a result of shelling, private homes, outbuildings, an apartment building, a garage, and cars were damaged in Kupyansk district; a car was damaged in Kharkiv district; railway infrastructure, power lines, and a private home were damaged in Lozova district; and a car was damaged in Chuhuiv district.
Approximately 14,500 customers in Lozova and Sakhnovschyna communities were left without power supply. Rolling outage schedules (5-hour periods) are in effect for 3,000 customers in Lozova.