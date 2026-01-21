Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:56 21.01.2026

Education ministry and Institute for the Development of Education announce second recruitment for 'School of Authors'

2 min read
Education ministry and Institute for the Development of Education announce second recruitment for 'School of Authors'

As part of the comprehensive policy "Education for Life," a new intake for the "School of Authors" program is starting - training for those who create or plan to create textbooks and model curricula, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

According to the report, the program is aimed at: authors of current textbooks and model curricula; new authors; practicing teachers; scientists and educational experts from all educational fields.

In particular, participants will gain systemic knowledge about: state standards; conceptual foundations of educational fields; interdisciplinary integration; modern approaches to assessment; working with a digital curriculum designer; requirements for examination and granting of grades.

It is noted that special attention is paid to the features of educational literature for children with special educational needs.

The training will be held in an online format from February 2 to 20, 2026.

Registration is available at the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WeZ2odztSoPvswIkRwHtIFFFfYGnRRtEgQi3i0ra7hs/edit?ts=695e4fb1.

"The programs are aimed at forming a community of authors of textbooks and model curricula, as well as creating a competitive environment in the field of textbook creation," the Ministry of Education said.

As reported, the "Authors’ School" initiative is implemented by the Ministry of Education together with the Ukrainian Institute for the Development of Education with the support of the World Bank’s LEARN program "Enhancing Accessibility and Resilience of Education in Crisis Conditions in Ukraine." The previous cycle of the "Authors’ School" covered 570 participants.

Tags: #school_of_authors #education

