12:00 13.11.2025

War continues in cyberspace: Final cybersecurity education session concludes in Kyiv

The fourth and final cybersecurity education session was held in Kyiv, marking the eighth consecutive year that specialists from the public and private sectors have come together as part of Ukraine's Cybersecurity Month. The initiative, launched in 2018 by the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), serves as a platform for discussing the strategic challenges facing the state, business, and society in the digital era.

"Our main goal is educational outreach in the format of public-private partnership. We aim to provide businesses with up-to-date knowledge about emerging cyber threats and effective methods to protect their companies," said Volodymyr Koliadenko, First Vice President and Secretary General of the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This year's program covered not only the analysis of cyber threats but also practical aspects of building cybersecurity systems. Special attention was given to new trends, including the entry into force of European cybersecurity legislation. In this context, the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the Kyiv City State Administration, organized a specialized training program for business leaders and owners.

The session brought together representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP), cyber police, and international partners, including CISCO, ESET, Asters, and CoreWin.

Participants discussed legislative changes, the challenges of digital transformation, the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence, and response protocols in case of cyber incidents. Practical case studies were presented on protecting information and communication systems, countering cyber fraud, and ensuring the cyber resilience of the financial sector. A particular emphasis was placed on the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, which often remain the most vulnerable to attacks.

Oleksandr Potii, head of the SSSCIP, stressed the importance of developing transparent rules and expanding educational programs. He noted that the private sector creates the labor market and services, but Ukraine currently lacks more than 7,500 specialists in cybersecurity. At the same time, he said, there is a misconception that the SSSCIP is a punitive body, while in fact it is focused on building a modern cybersecurity infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zvieriev, head of the Information Security Department of the NSDC's Cybersecurity and Information Security Service, described cybersecurity as a pillar of national resilience and a tool for mobilizing the state, business, and society. He highlighted the importance of developing a national domain name system to protect companies from compromise and emphasized Ukraine's strategic priority – technological sovereignty. According to him, Ukrainian technologies have already become competitive in the global market.

Participants agreed that cybersecurity is not only a technical issue but also a matter of public policy that requires a systemic approach, cross-sectoral cooperation, and continuous education. Artificial intelligence, increasingly used by both attackers and defenders, has become a new battlefield in the digital war that continues every day, demanding the maximum mobilization of Ukraine's knowledge, resources, and capabilities.

 

