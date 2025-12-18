URCS, ArcelorMittal, and Luxembourg Red Cross plan to collaborate to implement humanitarian programs in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DotsenkoMaksym/

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), the Chairman of the Board of ArcelorMittal, and representatives of the Luxembourg Red Cross discussed raising resources for the implementation of joint humanitarian projects.

"During a working visit to Luxembourg, I met with ArcelorMittal CEO Michel Wurth and representatives of the Luxembourg Red Cross at ArcelorMittal headquarters. We discussed opportunities for future cooperation in Ukraine and mobilizing resources for joint humanitarian and research initiatives," URCS CEO Maksym Dotsenko posted on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Dotsenko, for the Ukrainian Red Cross, international partnerships are about trust, shared responsibility, and genuine support for people affected by war.

"It is through such interactions that we can strengthen assistance where it is most needed," Dotsenko noted.