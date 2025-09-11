Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The strongest security guarantee and an example of the strategic defeat of Russia is Ukraine's membership in the EU, Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes.

At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, he said the strongest security guarantee and the strongest example of the strategic defeat of Putin's Russia is Ukraine's membership in the EU. This will happen faster than it seems, he said. If European leaders want Putin's defeat, they need Ukraine to finally become European, the Finnish President said.

Stubb also recalled the active work of the Coalition of the Willing, which, according to him, includes 34 countries. The Finnish leader said Ukraine will have European security guarantees, which is evident from recent meetings and negotiations.

According to him, security guarantees should be based on three main pillars: a strong Ukrainian army, European assistance, in particular on land, at sea, in the air, in the space sphere, in technology, etc.; support from the United States.

Separately, Stubb said the EU, in close coordination with the United States, continues to work on further sanctions against Russia.