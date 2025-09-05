Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:02 05.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

It is important that security guarantees start working now, during the war, and not only after it ends, the President of Ukraine emphasized in his address to the participants of the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum.

"So, when we talk about security guarantees for Ukraine, there are 35 countries in the Coalition of the Willing and 26 of them are ready to help with real support for security. This is a big change. These are strong countries, and Italy, of course, is one of them. President Trump confirmed – America is ready to take part. In the next few weeks, we’ll talk with each country about what exactly they can do. And it’s important that security guarantees start working now – during the war, not only after it ends," Zelenskyy said, the website of the President's Office reported on Friday.

According to the president, the creation of a security system that will push Russia towards peace has already begun.

The president noted the importance of supporting European business - industries, jobs and a place in global competition.

"In Ukraine, we believe that the project of rebuilding our country after the war is a fundamental economic project for the whole of Europe. For us, Ukraine’s EU membership and the reconstruction of Ukraine are also elements of security. Giorgia Meloni supports us in this. And I very much hope that Italy’s participation will be truly strong and visible," the Head of State concluded.

The Head of State thanked for the invitation and attention to Ukraine, and also added: Ukrainians appreciate that people in Italy hear and support us.

