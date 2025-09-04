Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 04.09.2025

Ukraine's membership in EU included in separate provision of security guarantees – Zelenskyy


Ukraine's membership in the European Union is an important point of security guarantees, which is included in a separate clause, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First of all, among the security guarantees that we see, membership in the European Union, for us these are mandatory economic security guarantees, and political, and economic, and geopolitical. Therefore, in our approach to security guarantees, this is an important point, which is put in a separate point," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

