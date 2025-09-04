Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:29 04.09.2025

Zelenskyy reports on development of basic framework of security guarantees

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

There are significant developments of the teams in security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular, an understanding of what the basis for real security guarantees should be, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The coalition of the willing is working very actively - military politicians, advisers, there are significant developments and our teams have worked for many days, weeks. In fact, we understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be. The basic framework is there," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

He also noted that currently European production lines are not working enough, and it is necessary to increase volumes and speed. In particular, Ukraine has significant production capacities today, which are not used due to shortages and lack of funds.

"This is really serious, almost 60% of all weapons that we use today are produced in Ukraine. Ukrainians are successful in this, I think they are high-quality, and we should help every European country be successful in one or another production," Zelenskyy emphasized.

