Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 18.12.2025

Crew of Mi-24 helicopter die while performing combat mission



The 12th separate army aviation brigade in honor of Lieutenant General Viktor Pavlenko reported the death of the crew of the Mi-24 helicopter while performing a combat mission.

"Today, a black cloud hangs over our aviation family. The crew of the Mi-24 helicopter died while performing a combat mission. This is an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, for the families who were waiting for their loved ones at home," the brigade said.

The brigade appealed to all those who care to join in supporting the families of the deceased.

The collection is open to help four families. All funds collected will be transferred to the families after the collection is completed.

Bank link: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/AVic13bhtt

Bank card number: 4874100022719192



