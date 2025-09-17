General Staff reports 183 combat clashes during day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has recorded 183 combat clashes over the past 24 hours, according to its Telegram post as of 8:00 on Wednesday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 118 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,685 attacks, 73 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,206 kamikaze drones," the General Staff said.