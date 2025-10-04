General Staff records 159 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 159 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 67 air strikes, used 41 missiles, and dropped 142 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,433 attacks, including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,264 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.