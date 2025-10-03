Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:10 03.10.2025

General Staff records 162 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 162 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 162 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 airstrikes and dropped 174 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,606 attacks, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,888 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.

Tags: #general_staff #combat #clashes

