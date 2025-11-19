Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:11 19.11.2025

Superhumans CEO: Ukraine must systematize expertise in combat-injury care

2 min read
No healthcare system in the world is built to work during hostilities, so Ukraine can become an expert, but for this it is necessary to systematize the knowledge gained, CEO of the all-Ukrainian modern center for war injuries Superhumans Olha Rudneva says.

"We have made a quantum leap in providing medical care, and today Ukraine can be a center of expertise in treating combat injuries. We need to gather our experience," she said during the 10th Conductors of Change forum by Deloitte Ukraine, held on Wednesday in Kyiv.

According to Rudneva, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many women, including a significant number of medical personnel, have left the country, causing a substantial loss of staff in the sector.

She added that new challenges are now emerging. For example, in 2022, the injuries of arriving soldiers were mostly mine-explosion related, primarily affecting the lower limbs.

"Now everything is falling from above, so we are seeing traumatic brain injuries, facial injuries, loss of upper limbs… That is why we are now developing our expertise in maxillofacial surgery," said the CEO of Superhumans.

In this regard, Rudneva emphasized that it is necessary to quickly reorganize the provision of care directly on the battlefield, change the evacuation methods to ensure timely delivery of the wounded, and also review the security of all hospitals and communication points.

She stressed that all these steps need to be coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the Medical Forces Command.

Superhumans is a nationwide modern center for military trauma, specializing in prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support for adults and children affected by the war since 2022.

Tags: #combat #injuries #medical_care

