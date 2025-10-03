SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Photo: t.me/suspilnelviv

Investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have collected irrefutable evidence of treason on the part of the suspect in the murder of MP of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy, the SBU has said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"According to the case materials, more than a year ago, the defendant, living in Lviv, was recruited by Russian special services. Since then, he has been receiving enemy tasks and ‘reporting’ to the enemy on their implementation," the SBU said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian special services, the person involved initially tracked and transmitted to the occupiers the locations of the Defense Forces, and also tried to establish the time and directions of movement of railway trains with fuel.

"After checking the agent’s readiness to perform a ‘more complex’ task, the Russian special services instructed him to kill Andriy Parubiy and financed the preparation for this crime," the SBU said.

To fulfill the "order" of the aggressor state, the attacker monitored the daily schedule and travel routes of the MP.

At the same time, as the department noted, the killer was preparing a plan for his escape abroad after committing the murder.

However, as the SBU reminds, law enforcement officers prevented his departure and detained the person involved in Khmelnytsky region, from where he planned to illegally leave Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with seizure of property.

Previously, the murder of Parubiy was classified under Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assault on the life of a MP of Ukraine committed in connection with his state activities).

The investigation is being conducted by SBU officers in Lviv region together with the National Police Department of Strategic Investigations under the procedural leadership of Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.