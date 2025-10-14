Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

On Tuesday afternoon, October 14, the Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region using UAVs and artillery, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"During the day, Nikopol region was under enemy attacks. The aggressor struck with FPV drones and artillery. He hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove territorial communities. Unfortunately, a woman died. Six households, several outbuildings, and three greenhouses were damaged," Lysak said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, the attack damaged infrastructure in Pavlohrad.

In Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit Pokrovsk community with a KAB aerial bomb. The gas pipeline was damaged.

The defense forces destroyed three air targets.