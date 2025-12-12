Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:18 12.12.2025

Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children

2 min read
Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny called the attack by Russian occupiers on the sports hall of the Barsa comprehensive children's and youth sports school in Shostka a "deliberate terrorist attack on a facility where children were" against the background of how "some international sports organizations allow Russian juniors to compete."

"Today, December 12, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka. The sports hall of the Barsa complex youth sports school in Shostka was hit – at that moment, acrobatic jumping training was taking place there. This was a deliberate terrorist attack on a facility where children were. Fortunately, the children and coaches were quickly evacuated," the minister said on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, there are no injuries. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As the minister noted, the attacks are taking place against the background of the fact that "some international sports organizations allow Russian juniors to compete."

"I am sure that covering up Russian murders with fictitious 'neutrality' is condoning Russian crimes," he said.

Bidny said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have damaged and destroyed more than 800 sports infrastructure facilities, including more than 20 Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic training bases.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces struck a sports school in Shostka with two drones, where classes with children were taking place at the time, without any casualties, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov said.

Earlier, it was reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions at the youth level. "This indicates that Russia is using pressure, bribery and blackmail to get what it needs," Bidny said.

Tags: #bidny #shostka

MORE ABOUT

14:11 12.12.2025
Russian drones attack sports school in Shostka - official

Russian drones attack sports school in Shostka - official

09:27 08.10.2025
Naftogaz resumes gas supplies to Ukrainian city of Shostka after Russian aggressor strikes

Naftogaz resumes gas supplies to Ukrainian city of Shostka after Russian aggressor strikes

17:05 04.10.2025
Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

16:37 04.10.2025
One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

15:45 04.10.2025
Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

15:21 04.10.2025
One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

14:39 04.10.2025
At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

14:40 19.10.2024
As result of night airstrike on Shostka, one person killed, 8 people injured – prosecutor's office

As result of night airstrike on Shostka, one person killed, 8 people injured – prosecutor's office

17:33 24.06.2024
Some 479 Ukrainian athletes, coaches die since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Bidny

Some 479 Ukrainian athletes, coaches die since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Bidny

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Ukraine to be ready to hold elections when security, financing, implementation of electoral rights resolved – Podoliak

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

Industry association urges Ukrainian authorities to drop harsh limits on players, preserve legal gambling market

We are ready to propose solutions – Costa on Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-27

At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

AD
AD