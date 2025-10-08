Naftogaz resumes gas supplies to Ukrainian city of Shostka after Russian aggressor strikes

Naftogaz Group specialists restored gas supplies to Shostka after massive Russian attacks on the city’s civilian infrastructure, announced the group’s head, Serhiy Koretsky.

"Emergency repairs lasted 24 hours. As of now, 33,000 subscribers are receiving gas in full," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

According to his message, gas supplies have also been restored to the surrounding villages of Bohdanka, Obrazhiyivka, Kovtunove, Myronivka, Krupets, and Shkyrmanivka.

Gas supplies to the village of Voronizh will be resumed after repairs are completed at one of the damaged gas facilities. Work on it is ongoing, Koretsky assured.

"Thank you to the Gas Networks specialists. Emergency gas crews in the region are equipped with everything they need and are working on high alert," added the head of Naftogaz.