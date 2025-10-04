At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua

As of 13:00 p.m., at least eight people were hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka. An investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"According to the investigation, at approximately 11:50 a.m. on October 4, 2025, the enemy attacked a passenger train with a drone while it was waiting to depart at the Shostka railway station. A few minutes later, while passengers were being evacuated, another train was hit by a drone again. As of 13:00 p.m., at least eight people were hospitalized as a result of the occupiers' attack," the Telegram channel reported.

The massive attack on the city continues.

The pretrial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Shostka district prosecutor's office.