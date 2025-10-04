Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasizes that the enemy carried out targeted and deliberate drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka.

“These were targeted and deliberate Russian drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka, Sumy region. Not one, but two strikes one after another. This is one of the most barbaric Russian tactics—the so-called ‘double-tap’—with the second attack hitting rescuers and people who are evacuating,” the Foreign Ministry quoted Sybiha as saying on X Platform.

According to Sybiha, “Russian terrorists must get strong responses for this deliberate and brutal terror against civilians. Words are not enough. New devastating sanctions. New strengthening for Ukraine. This can be done and must be done to raise the cost of this war for Russia.”

“Putin must feel the danger of continuing this war personally for him and his regime,” the foreign minister noted.

According to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, the enemy struck the Shostka railway station in Sumy region twice. The first strike hit the locomotive of the Tereschynska-Novohrad-Siverskyi commuter train. As the evacuation began, the enemy attacked again, this time hitting the locomotive of the Kyiv-Shostka train. Passengers and Ukrzaliznytsia employees were injured.

The prosecutor's office reported that eight people were hospitalized. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the injured commuter train ticket clerk and the injured passengers (including three children) are receiving medical care in hospitals.