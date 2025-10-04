One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

One person was killed and another one injured in a drone strike on a fishing boat in Shostka district. An investigation has been launched, Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on October 4, 2025, the enemy attacked a boat carrying fishermen on a lake in Seredyno-Budska community with a drone. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was killed and his 65-year-old companion was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of Shostka district prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).