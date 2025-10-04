Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 04.10.2025

One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

1 min read

One person was killed and another one injured in a drone strike on a fishing boat in Shostka district. An investigation has been launched, Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on October 4, 2025, the enemy attacked a boat carrying fishermen on a lake in Seredyno-Budska community with a drone. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was killed and his 65-year-old companion was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of Shostka district prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #strike #shostka #injured

MORE ABOUT

17:05 04.10.2025
Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

15:45 04.10.2025
Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

15:21 04.10.2025
One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

14:39 04.10.2025
At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

14:19 04.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

12:58 04.10.2025
Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

11:38 04.10.2025
Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

20:23 01.10.2025
Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

18:21 30.09.2025
Victim of strike on Dnipro dies in hospital; casualties reach 15 – authorities

Victim of strike on Dnipro dies in hospital; casualties reach 15 – authorities

HOT NEWS

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

LATEST

Air defense neutralize 73 enemy UAVs overnight, hits from 36 drones, three missiles recorded – AFU Air Force

Defense forces mop up Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState

Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

Shelter Arch at Chornobyl NPP completely closed following Russian shahed hit in Feb

Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

IAEA Director General considers restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP political, not technical issue

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Special Operations Forces hit Kalibr carrier in Lake Onega in Russia's Karelia

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

AD
AD