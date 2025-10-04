Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:21 04.10.2025

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

1 min read
One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

Of the eight wounded hospitalized after the enemy attack on trains in Shostka, one is in critical condition and is in intensive care, said Oleh Hryhorov, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Eight wounded were taken to medical facilities, one person is in critical condition in intensive care unit. Among the injured are three children aged 8, 11, and 14. The eldest child, a boy, is in moderate condition," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

The town of Shostka and part of the surrounding area have been left without power due to enemy strikes, he added.

