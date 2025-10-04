One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

"Eight wounded were taken to medical facilities, one person is in critical condition in intensive care unit. Among the injured are three children aged 8, 11, and 14. The eldest child, a boy, is in moderate condition," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

The town of Shostka and part of the surrounding area have been left without power due to enemy strikes, he added.