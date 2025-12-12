Russian drones attack sports school in Shostka - official

Russian occupation forces struck a sports school in Shostka with two drones, where classes with children were taking place at the time, without any casualties, Sumy Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said

"Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka with strike UAVs - a sports school, where children were training. It was a targeted strike on the place where the children were. The Russians sent two UAVs there," he said on Telegram on Friday.

Hryhorov reported that all the children and coaches were quickly evacuated to a safe place. "Preliminarily, everyone is alive, there are no wounded. All the consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

He said the enemy also carried out a mortar attack on the Seredino-Bud community. "A 76-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance," he wrote.