Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:47 16.09.2025

Concession of Chornomorsk port attracts interest of over 40 intl port operators and investors - Ministry of Development

2 min read
The project of the public-private partnership of the port of Chornomorsk has currently attracted the interest of more than 40 international port operators and investors from four continents, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported.

According to the release of the ministry, the first meeting of the tender commission was held on Tuesday, which actually began the process of determining the investor of the port Chornomorsk.

Deputy Minister Andriy Kashuba was appointed as the chairperson of the commission, and First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum as the deputy chairperson, the report says.

It is noted that the project involves attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in the modernization of berths and equipment; over $1.1 billion in budget revenues over 40 years; preservation of over 1,000 jobs with social guarantees and wage indexation and restoration of container traffic to 250,000 TEU annually over the first three years and further growth to the pre-war level of over 500,000 TEU.

The department added that during the first meeting, consultants involved by international financial organizations, in particular the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), presented the key terms of the future investment project and an overview of the main stages of the competitive procedure and qualification selection criteria. All materials were transferred to the members of the competitive commission for further processing.

The draft Government Action Program noted that by December 2025, Ukraine plans to announce a concession competition for the container and first terminals in the seaport Chornomorsk and make a decision on the feasibility of the ferry complex concession project.

Tags: #port #concession #chornomorsk

