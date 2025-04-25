Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:32 25.04.2025

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

The tender among those interested in the concession of the Black Sea Container Terminal will be held in the second quarter of 2025, the signing of the contract with the winner is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development (Ministry of Development) reported.

Such plans were presented to the participants of the investment conference on the implementation of the concession project in the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region), which took place in Warsaw on April 24, the press service reported.

"The presentation of the concession project of the Black Sea Container Terminal was the central event of the conference. This is a long-term concession for 40 years, covering two terminals: container and universal with a potential of up to 760,000 TEU and over 5 million tonnes of cargo per year," the ministry said in a press release.

The project to transfer the terminals in the port of Chornomorsk to concession was prepared with the participation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). It has ready-made tender documentation with clear conditions for participation, risk structure and guarantees of support from the state, the ministry specified.

As reported, the process of preparing for the implementation of concession projects in the port of Chornomorsk began even before the full-scale Russian invasion. Tenders were planned to be announced in 2022, but this did not happen. The Ministry of Development resumed the processes in 2023. In February 2025, it was announced that two concession projects were being prepared in this port and plans were made to announce a tender by the end of 2025.

