Interfax-Ukraine
14:54 15.09.2025

Woman killed, man injured in Kyiv region blast

An explosion of an unknown object in the village of Morozivka (Kyiv region) killed a woman and injured a man, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

"The incident occurred today, September 15, at around 10:00. According to preliminary data, an unknown object exploded near a garbage dump. As a result, a 57-year-old local resident died. A 40-year-old man received injuries and was hospitalized," the Facebook post said on Monday.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural leadership of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office. An investigative and operational group, police explosives technicians and rescuers are working at the scene. An inspection is being conducted, material evidence is being seized, and witnesses are being interviewed.

All circumstances of the incident and the origin of the explosive object are currently being established.

