Two men killed, another injured in drone explosion in Chernihiv region – media

Two workers at the Druzhba-Nova agricultural enterprise were killed and another was injured in a Russian drone explosion, Borznianska Community Chairwoman Larysa Osadchuk reported on Monday.

"Two workers at the Druzhba-Nova agricultural enterprise were killed as a result of a Russian drone explosion on November 3. The tragedy occurred around 11:00 a.m. in a field in the Malozahorivsky Starostynsky district. The killed were men born in 2004 and 1993. Another worker, born in 1973, sustained shrapnel wounds," reads a message posted on the Nasha Borzna Facebook page.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital.

According to Osadchuk, the drone did not deliberately attack these people. She also noted that the workers did not run over the explosive device with their equipment.

The community leader added that the community regularly reports on mine safety, and agricultural workers receive training before each field trip.