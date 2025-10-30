Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:36 30.10.2025

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

1 min read
Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion at a post office in Solomyansky district of the capital.

"According to preliminary reports, an explosion occurred at a postal operator’s sorting center during the inspection of a package. Five post office employees were injured in the incident, and medical personnel are providing assistance," a Telegram post published on Thursday reads.

An investigative team, police bomb disposal experts, and medical personnel are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Tags: #parcels #explosion

