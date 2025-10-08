Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, the press service of the capital's police said.

"A report about the incident was received by law enforcement officers today at around 18:30. According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of the high-rise building, as a result of which one person died and another was injured," the police said in the Telegram channel.

An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and the capital's headquarters, explosives technicians and other specialized services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

According to social media reports, the explosion took place in an apartment at 72 Zodchykh Street.