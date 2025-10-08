Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 08.10.2025

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

1 min read
Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, the press service of the capital's police said.

"A report about the incident was received by law enforcement officers today at around 18:30. According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of the high-rise building, as a result of which one person died and another was injured," the police said in the Telegram channel.

An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and the capital's headquarters, explosives technicians and other specialized services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

According to social media reports, the explosion took place in an apartment at 72 Zodchykh Street.

Tags: #kyiv #victims #explosion

MORE ABOUT

18:09 07.10.2025
Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

20:23 01.10.2025
Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

10:07 01.10.2025
Sister of the King of Great Britain Princess Anne arrives in Kyiv - media

Sister of the King of Great Britain Princess Anne arrives in Kyiv - media

16:55 29.09.2025
European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

20:19 26.09.2025
Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

20:47 22.09.2025
Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

20:45 19.09.2025
Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

15:43 19.09.2025
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

13:22 19.09.2025
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

09:35 19.09.2025
Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

LATEST

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Govt approves winter preparedness plan – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's Tomahawk supplies to depend on Trump's stance on escalation

Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

AD
AD