Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

A grenade explosion occurred in an apartment in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, killing two people and injuring another, Kyiv police said.

"Information about the incident was received today at around 15:30. According to preliminary data, a grenade detonated in the premises. The explosion killed two people and injured another person," the police said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Currently, an investigative and operational group from Dniprovsky district police department and the capital's headquarters, explosives technicians, dog handlers and other services are working at the scene.

A similar incident occurred today in Khadzhybeisky district of Odesa. A 52-year-old man died there as a result of a grenade explosion, according to the website of the National Police in Odesa region.