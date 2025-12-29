Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:54 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

2 min read
Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Vladimir Putin's residence is not true and can be used as an excuse for the aggressor state's strikes on Kyiv, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Another lie from the Russian Federation. Yesterday, we had a meeting with Trump, and it's clear that, for the Russians, if we don't have a scandal with America and make progress, it's a failure for them. They do not want to end this war. They can only end it through pressure. I am sure they were looking for reasons," Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday evening.

The Ukrainian president noted that he expected some rhetoric from Russia on Sunday when he met with President Donald Trump.

He emphasized that this could justify strikes on Kyiv. "You see, they are going further. Now, with their statement that their constitution was attacked, they are preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital and state buildings. We had a similar situation in September when a missile struck the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Therefore, everyone must be attentive now—absolutely everyone. An attack on the capital could happen, especially since this person—if you can call him that—said they would select appropriate targets. In other words, they are making threats," he said.

"In principle, I believe that President Trump, his team, and the Europeans need to get involved and work with those who said yesterday that they really wanted to end the war," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #lavrov

MORE ABOUT

18:47 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

16:41 29.12.2025
Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

16:23 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Vast majority of Ukrainians want peace, but not by withdrawing from Donbas

Zelenskyy: Vast majority of Ukrainians want peace, but not by withdrawing from Donbas

07:41 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: US security guarantees for Ukraine 100% agreed

Zelenskyy: US security guarantees for Ukraine 100% agreed

15:47 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

15:38 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

15:13 27.12.2025
China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

14:57 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

14:46 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

14:23 27.12.2025
Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

LATEST

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

ARMA activities placed under coordination of PM – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

Ministry of Education attracts over $800 mln in intl support for development, restoration of education in 2025

AD
AD