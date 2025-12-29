Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Vladimir Putin's residence is not true and can be used as an excuse for the aggressor state's strikes on Kyiv, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Another lie from the Russian Federation. Yesterday, we had a meeting with Trump, and it's clear that, for the Russians, if we don't have a scandal with America and make progress, it's a failure for them. They do not want to end this war. They can only end it through pressure. I am sure they were looking for reasons," Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday evening.

The Ukrainian president noted that he expected some rhetoric from Russia on Sunday when he met with President Donald Trump.

He emphasized that this could justify strikes on Kyiv. "You see, they are going further. Now, with their statement that their constitution was attacked, they are preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital and state buildings. We had a similar situation in September when a missile struck the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Therefore, everyone must be attentive now—absolutely everyone. An attack on the capital could happen, especially since this person—if you can call him that—said they would select appropriate targets. In other words, they are making threats," he said.

"In principle, I believe that President Trump, his team, and the Europeans need to get involved and work with those who said yesterday that they really wanted to end the war," Zelenskyy added.