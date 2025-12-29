Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:21 29.12.2025

Ministry of Education attracts over $800 mln in intl support for development, restoration of education in 2025

2 min read
Ministry of Education attracts over $800 mln in intl support for development, restoration of education in 2025

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has attracted over $800 million in international support for the development and restoration of education in 2025.

"For Ukraine, developing education is a priority. That is why we are working systematically not only on its implementation at the policy level, but also on attracting the maximum amount of additional resources and investments. Over the past year, we have attracted over $800 million in education funding by collaborating with more than 35 governments and 90 international organizations that support education at all levels, from preschool to higher education and science. These funds are intended for child safety, infrastructure reconstruction, and reform support," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, over $82 million was allocated for the reconstruction of educational institutions and the creation of shelters. This was made possible with the support of the European Union, Belgium, Sweden, Lithuania, Ireland, South Korea, France, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and other partners. Additionally, Germany allocated over $20 million through UNICEF for infrastructure needs.

The Ministry of Education launched the First Steps Forward initiative with UNICEF, the Government of Finland, the EU, and over 20 partners. A strategy for transforming the sector was developed, and the initiative attracted the first $30 million in investments from the World Bank.

Additionally, the World Bank invested approximately UAH 420 million in the New Ukrainian School reform under the LEARN program, Finland and Switzerland provided over $40 million in support for the reform of senior specialized schools, and the UN WFP provided over UAH 360 million for free school meals in frontline communities.

"The Swiss government is supporting the comprehensive reform of vocational education within the DECIDE project and the EdUp project, which is implemented by Swisscontact with the participation of the governments of Belgium and Japan, Skills4Recovery, LuxDev, FCA, EIB, and BMZ. These partners are investing in the creation of modern workshops and equipment," according to the report.

The World Bank is also actively supporting the reform of higher education with a total amount of over $200 million.

Tags: #ministry_of_education_and_science

MORE ABOUT

18:24 23.12.2025
Ukrainian educational, scientific institutions to have free access to Scopus, WoS in 2026 – Ministry of Education

Ukrainian educational, scientific institutions to have free access to Scopus, WoS in 2026 – Ministry of Education

13:54 03.10.2025
Nearly 4,000 schoolchildren from frontline regions returned to in-person study in Sept - Education Ministry

Nearly 4,000 schoolchildren from frontline regions returned to in-person study in Sept - Education Ministry

11:39 25.09.2025
Education Ministry still finalizing 2026 teacher pay raise plans – Lisovyi

Education Ministry still finalizing 2026 teacher pay raise plans – Lisovyi

13:35 16.09.2025
Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

14:36 09.09.2025
Ministry of Education targets draft dodgers in 2025 admission campaign

Ministry of Education targets draft dodgers in 2025 admission campaign

14:42 27.08.2025
Educations ministry extends admission to vocational schools until Oct 1

Educations ministry extends admission to vocational schools until Oct 1

13:42 05.08.2025
Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

18:59 12.08.2024
Google offers universities free access to Google Cloud Skills Boost platform – Education Ministry

Google offers universities free access to Google Cloud Skills Boost platform – Education Ministry

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

LATEST

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

ARMA activities placed under coordination of PM – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

AD
AD