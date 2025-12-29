Ministry of Education attracts over $800 mln in intl support for development, restoration of education in 2025

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has attracted over $800 million in international support for the development and restoration of education in 2025.

"For Ukraine, developing education is a priority. That is why we are working systematically not only on its implementation at the policy level, but also on attracting the maximum amount of additional resources and investments. Over the past year, we have attracted over $800 million in education funding by collaborating with more than 35 governments and 90 international organizations that support education at all levels, from preschool to higher education and science. These funds are intended for child safety, infrastructure reconstruction, and reform support," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, over $82 million was allocated for the reconstruction of educational institutions and the creation of shelters. This was made possible with the support of the European Union, Belgium, Sweden, Lithuania, Ireland, South Korea, France, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and other partners. Additionally, Germany allocated over $20 million through UNICEF for infrastructure needs.

The Ministry of Education launched the First Steps Forward initiative with UNICEF, the Government of Finland, the EU, and over 20 partners. A strategy for transforming the sector was developed, and the initiative attracted the first $30 million in investments from the World Bank.

Additionally, the World Bank invested approximately UAH 420 million in the New Ukrainian School reform under the LEARN program, Finland and Switzerland provided over $40 million in support for the reform of senior specialized schools, and the UN WFP provided over UAH 360 million for free school meals in frontline communities.

"The Swiss government is supporting the comprehensive reform of vocational education within the DECIDE project and the EdUp project, which is implemented by Swisscontact with the participation of the governments of Belgium and Japan, Skills4Recovery, LuxDev, FCA, EIB, and BMZ. These partners are investing in the creation of modern workshops and equipment," according to the report.

The World Bank is also actively supporting the reform of higher education with a total amount of over $200 million.