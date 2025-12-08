Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 08.12.2025

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki to visit Ukraine and will visit Poland himself when he receives an invitation from the Polish president.

"As for the President of Poland, I was pleased to meet with him... I invited him and said, please choose a date... choose any date, I will be happy to meet... and with Mr. Nawrocki. The President of Poland, in turn, I recently heard a signal in the media that he invited me... I need a date and then, if the president officially or unofficially, as he wants, invites and proposes a date, I will definitely come on an official visit to Poland, it is important for me," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

Zelenskuy said "we respect Poland, we are grateful to Poland for sheltering our people, helping and supporting [Ukraine]".

Tags: #negotiations #poland

MORE ABOUT

20:38 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

20:54 04.12.2025
Polish court issues European arrest warrants for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

Polish court issues European arrest warrants for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

19:59 04.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

21:27 03.12.2025
Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

20:31 01.12.2025
Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

20:14 01.12.2025
Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

20:10 01.12.2025
Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

19:52 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

10:58 01.12.2025
US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

US-Ukraine talks on Sunday focused on new de facto borders – media

12:36 29.11.2025
Poland scrambles fighter jets, activates air defenses due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

Poland scrambles fighter jets, activates air defenses due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

HOT NEWS

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

Defense Ministry to implement automatic registration, sharing of military e-registration documents

LATEST

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

One civilian killed, two injured in Kherson region due to enemy shelling – prosecutor's office

Defense Ministry: Delta exceeds 200,000 users; AI integration set for 2026

AD
AD