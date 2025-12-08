Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki to visit Ukraine and will visit Poland himself when he receives an invitation from the Polish president.

"As for the President of Poland, I was pleased to meet with him... I invited him and said, please choose a date... choose any date, I will be happy to meet... and with Mr. Nawrocki. The President of Poland, in turn, I recently heard a signal in the media that he invited me... I need a date and then, if the president officially or unofficially, as he wants, invites and proposes a date, I will definitely come on an official visit to Poland, it is important for me," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.

Zelenskuy said "we respect Poland, we are grateful to Poland for sheltering our people, helping and supporting [Ukraine]".