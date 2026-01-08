Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:17 08.01.2026

Ukraine for first time joins UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education

3 min read
 Ukraine for the first time became one of the 12 countries in the world that are members of the UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education and will represent the entire Eastern European region in the period 2026-2027, the Ministry of Education of Ukraine press service said.

"Ukraine for the first time became one of the 12 countries in the world that are members of the UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education, a global governing body that coordinates the process of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, Quality Education (SDG 4). In the Committee, Ukraine will represent the entire Eastern European region, together with Slovakia and the Council of Europe," the ministry's website said in a statement on Thursday.

It is reported that Ukraine is joining the Steering Committee for the period 2026-2027. This opens up the opportunity to shape solutions for the development of education at the global level, build partnerships, and attract more support for Ukrainian education. Ukraine will be represented on the Committee by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovy, and First Deputy Minister Yevhen Kudriavets.

"Recognition of Ukraine at such a level strengthens the voice of our state in shaping global education policy. We have consistently demonstrated the development of Ukrainian education despite the war, systematically advocated these results in the international arena, and built partnerships. It was this long and high-quality work that preceded the decision to join Ukraine to the UNESCO Steering Committee," Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovy said.

"The UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education is formed from 12 states from six regions of the world. The Eastern European region is represented in the Committee by only two countries. We managed to ensure that Ukraine was among them. This significantly strengthens the position of our state in the international arena, opens up opportunities for new partnerships and, accordingly, attracting investments for the benefit of Ukrainian students and teachers," First Education Deputy Minister Kudriavets said.

The press service's statement states that Ukraine's entry into the UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education is an important step towards strengthening Ukraine's international role and recognizing its experience in developing education even in wartime. Such participation ensures Ukraine's full involvement in shaping global education policy and determining strategic priorities for the development and financing of education in the world. This also allows Ukraine to join in monitoring progress in achieving SDG 4 and forming goals for the period after 2030, exchanging experience and best practices in the development of education with other countries.

The UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education (SDG4–Education 2030 High-Level Steering Committee) brings together 28 participants representing the global education community. It is composed of 12 participating countries representing six regions of the world: Western Europe and North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, Africa, and the Arab States. In addition to States, the Committee is also attended by regional intergovernmental organizations, multilateral international organizations, representatives of donors, civil society, education organizations, youth and students, as well as the private sector and foundations.

The Steering Committee is co-chaired by the Director-General of UNESCO and a Head of State or Government. The Committee is the global education body that coordinates joint international efforts to advance the global education agenda and support countries in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education.

UNESCO convenes the Committee and provides its secretariat as the UN specialized agency for education, mandated to coordinate the implementation of the SDG4–Education 2030 Agenda.

Tags: #unesco

