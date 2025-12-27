Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:20 27.12.2025

URCS volunteers work at 5 locations in Kyiv after combined Russian attack on Kyiv

2 min read
URCS volunteers work at 5 locations in Kyiv after combined Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) volunteers worked at five locations to address the aftermath of the Russian combined missile and drone attack on the capital.

"In Kyiv, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the URCS worked at five locations. They provided first aid and psychological first aid. Together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at one location they evacuated people from a damaged geriatric boarding house, including people from low-mobility groups," the URC said on Facebook on Saturday.

The URCS also set up an aid station in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, where residents of damaged buildings and rescuers could drink hot drinks and receive the necessary support.

Volunteers from the URCS rapid response team worked at the site of the enemy strike in Bila Tserkva.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Rapid Response Team, together with the State Emergency Service of Kyiv Region, were on duty during the Russian attack. Volunteers went to the site of the UAV hit in a residential building in the settlement of Vyshhorod district, where they provided first psychological aid to two victims.

It is planned to install heating points of the URCS, where local residents will be able to warm up, drink hot drinks and charge gadgets.

As reported, as a result of the Russian air attack on Kyiv, one person died, 32 people were injured, including two children.

One person died in Bila Tserkva.

In total, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 10 civilian objects were damaged in Kyiv region.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

