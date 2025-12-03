Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 03.12.2025

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

1 min read

 An explosion rocked Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the enemy strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He later reported that the body of one deceased person was found under the rubble at the site of the explosion in Shevchenkivskyi district, and as of 14:32, two people were known to be injured.

According to Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration, the explosion damaged three cars. Four garages also caught fire. State Emergency Service units are currently extinguishing the fires.

Tags: #rocket_attacks #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

15:12 27.11.2025
Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

15:58 24.11.2025
URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

15:52 20.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

15:01 19.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

09:52 12.11.2025
Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

20:02 10.11.2025
Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

15:48 24.10.2025
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

Russian airstrike on Kharkiv injures 10 – Mayor Terekhov

14:53 24.10.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to eight

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to eight

21:04 22.10.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to ten, incl five-year-old girl

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to ten, incl five-year-old girl

16:03 22.10.2025
URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

Belgium opposes reparations loan to Ukraine based on Russian frozen assets

LATEST

Five countries confirm $1 bln allocation through PURL – Sybiha

Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Russian language no longer protected in Ukraine by European Charter for Regional Languages – Rada decision

URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

Funding for telethon insignificant compared to efforts to form information policy – Finance Minister Marchenko

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

State Budget-2026 vote will show actual existence of coalition – MP Zhelezniak

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

AD
AD