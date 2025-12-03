Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

An explosion rocked Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the enemy strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He later reported that the body of one deceased person was found under the rubble at the site of the explosion in Shevchenkivskyi district, and as of 14:32, two people were known to be injured.

According to Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration, the explosion damaged three cars. Four garages also caught fire. State Emergency Service units are currently extinguishing the fires.