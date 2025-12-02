Interfax-Ukraine
Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

The Polish terminal operator CLIP Terminals has signed a construction agreement with a consortium of companies. As part of the deal, an intermodal terminal will be built in the town of Zabrze, southern Poland, and track infrastructure will be modernized, Railfreight.com ezine has reported.

The ezine said that the value of the contract is around EUR 22 million. The work should be completed by 30 June of 2026.

"The signing of this agreement is another step in implementing our strategy for the development of intermodal infrastructure in Poland. The Zabrze terminal will be one of the most modern facilities in the region, enabling it to handle the growing volume of transport between the EU and Ukraine," commented Agnieszka Hipś, President of the Management Board of the CLIP Group.

CLIP said that Zabrze will become a "key point on the intermodal transport map," according to CLIP. The terminal will feature modern transshipment infrastructure, supporting road and rail transport, and the modernised track system should allow for the handling of more trains and shorter operating times.

